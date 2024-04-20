Mets place Francisco Alvarez on 15-day IL due to left thumb sprain

The Mets are placing catcher Francisco Alvarez on the 15-day injured list with a left thumb sprain.

In a corresponding move, the Mets have called up catcher Tomas Nido from Triple-A Syracuse to fill his spot on the roster. The team also designated LHP Kolton Ingram for assignment.

The thumb injury occurred in the second inning of Friday's win against the Dodgers. Alvarez hit a soft grounder up the first-base line when Dodgers catcher Will Smith overthrew Freddie Freeman. Alvarez turned the corner to head to second base, but stumbled and seemingly jammed his thumb trying to prevent himself from stumbling.

After the game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza was candid with how he viewed Alvarez's injury.

"I'm pretty concerned, I'm not going to lie," he said. "Obviously, he's getting an MRI right now, but he's in pain. I'm worried about that."

The 22-year-old catcher was off to a hot start this season but has cooled at the plate in the last week. Entering Saturday's game, Alvarez is slashing .236/.288/.652 with one home run and eight RBI.

With Alvarez heading to the IL, veteran Omar Narvaez will take the bulk of the starts.