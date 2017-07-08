Mets place Brandon Nimmo on 10-day disabled list with partially collapsed lung

The Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day disabled list with a partially collapsed lung, the team announced Saturday. No specifics have been released on the severity or cause of the injury, but Nimmo told reporters that he felt “an issue with his chest” after Tuesday’s start and the New York Post’s Mike Puma adds that the outfielder was discharged from the hospital and is currently en route to St. Louis. In a corresponding move, outfielder Michael Conforto was recalled from a rehab stint in High-A St. Lucie, though he wasn’t featured in Saturday’s starting lineup against the Cardinals.

Nimmo, 24, hasn’t seen much time with the Mets this season. The power stroke that drew the Mets’ attention in the minor leagues fizzled during his transition to the majors, and he followed a slow start to his big league career in 2016 with another slow, injury-laden performance this summer. After working his way back from a right hamstring strain and undisclosed knee issue, Nimmo went 7-for-20 at the plate with a double and two RBI over his first 15 games in 2017.

The rookie outfielder finally caught a break during the first week of July, with three consecutive starts in center field and a three-hit parade during the Mets’ 11-4 loss to the Nationals on Tuesday. He was returned to a backup role once the Mets reinstated ailing center fielder Curtis Granderson, however, and doesn’t appear to be in line for future starts when he recovers from his lung injury.

