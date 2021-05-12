Mets place Albert Almora Jr. on IL, promote OF prospect Khalil Lee

Danny Abriano
Mets prospect Khalil Lee batting during 2021 spring training
Mets prospect Khalil Lee batting during 2021 spring training

The Mets placed OF Albert Almora Jr. on the IL prior to Wednesday's game and promoted OF prospect Khalil Lee.

Per manager Luis Rojas, Almora -- who slammed into the center field fence on Tuesday night while attempting to catch a fly ball -- has a left shoulder contusion.

Lee, whom the Mets acquired from the Kansas City Royals this offseason, will be making his big league debut if/when he enters a game.

... more to come ...

