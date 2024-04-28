Mets pitching prospect Nate Lavender likely set to undergo Tommy John surgery: reports

Nate Lavender, one of the top left-handed pitching prospects in the Mets farm system, appears to be headed for Tommy John surgery.

According to multiple reports, Lavender is still in the process of being evaluated, but Tommy John surgery seems likely for the 24-year-old.

Lavender, who was placed on the seven-day IL on Tuesday, had made five appearances this season for Triple-A Syracuse, striking out nine hitters in 7.0 innings.

The lefty had a nice spring for the Mets, making three scoreless appearances while striking out seven hitters. He didn’t make the Mets’ bullpen out of spring, due mainly to the fact that he had options, but was considered a potential call-up option should the Mets need another arm in their lefty.

Now, the 2021 14th-round pick will have to wait a bit longer to make his big league debut.

Lavender becomes the second Mets prospect in recent weeks to need Tommy John, joining righty Calvin Ziegler.