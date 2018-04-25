Mets pitcher Matt Harvey doesn't '[expletive] want to' talk to media after bullpen debut

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey isn’t happy after his first appearance as a reliever this season, and he’s making those feelings known.

Harvey made his bullpen debut on Tuesday night against the Cardinals just days after it was announced that the Mets were moving the former starting pitcher to the bullpen after a rough spring. Harvey entered the game in the top of the fifth inning on Tuesday, and gave up a run on back-to-back doubles.

Harvey threw 35 pitches over two innings, yet only 20 were strikes. While the Mets won the game 6-5, Harvey was not in a good mood after. He refused to comment to reporters, and then again snubbed reporters on Wednesday.

“I have nothing to say to you guys,” Harvey said Wednesday. “I don’t [expletive] want to (talk).”

Matt Harvey laughed audibly when approached by reporters today seeking comment about his bullpen debut. "No chance. Zero chance," he said. Harvey was asked why. "I have nothing to say to you guys," he said. He was asked why not. "I dont [expletive] want to," Harvey replied. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 25, 2018





Harvey was pulled from rotation after he went 0-2 in his first four starts, where he posted a 6.00 ERA. The 29-year-old, who was a 2013 All-Star, has struggled since achieving that honor. He hasn’t thrown a sub-4.00 ERA since 2015, and has struggled to recover from a season-ending shoulder injury in 2016 — which plagued him repeatedly last season, too.

Harvey has been playing in the MLB since 2012, and has a 34-37 career record.

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey didn’t “[expletive] want to” talk to reporters after making his bullpen debut on Tuesday night in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

