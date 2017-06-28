Mets pitcher Gsellman strains hamstring and leaves game

New York Mets' Robert Gsellman (65) is helped off the field by first base coach Tom Goodwin (22) and a trainer during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Tuesday, June 27, 2017, in Miami. Gsellman grabbed the back of his left thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain. He was replaced on the mound by Paul Sewald in the bottom of the fourth inning. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) -- Robert Gsellman left the New York Mets' game Tuesday night with a strained left hamstring after he tried unsuccessfully to beat out a grounder , and manager Terry Collins said the right-hander's recovery likely won't be quick.

''When you're a pitcher and you have a hamstring, it's going to be some time,'' Collins said.

Gsellman grabbed the back of his thigh as he approached first base and grimaced in pain. He allowed three runs in three innings, and New York lost to the Miami Marlins 6-3.

The injury-plagued Mets have already had five starting pitchers on the disabled list this season.

''Very frustrating,'' Gsellman said. ''We're dropping like flies. I want to stay out there and compete and get a chance to put the team in a position to win.''

