Mets, pitcher Edwin Díaz agree on five-year, $102 million contract

Tyler Greenawalt
The New York Mets retained star closer Edwin Díaz after the two sides reportedly agreed on a five-year, $102 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal makes Díaz the highest-paid reliever in MLB, per Spotrac. The agreement also includes a team option for 2028 that would make it six years, $122 million, but Díaz can also opt out after the third year, per Newsday. Díaz also gets a no-trade clause with his new deal.

Díaz, 28, capped off his second All-Star season with the Mets with a career-best 1.31 ERA and a 3-1 record in 62 combined innings. He struck out 118 over the 235 batters he faced and finished with 32 saves.

Edwin Diaz is staying with the Mets. (Photo by Austin McAfee/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
