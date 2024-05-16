Mets at Phillies: How to watch on SNY on May 16, 2024

The Mets (19-23) look to avoid a dreadful four-game series sweep at the hands of the division rival Phillies (31-13) on Thursday at 6:40 p.m. on SNY.

Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

J.D. Martinez cracked his second home run since joining the Mets in the eighth inning on Wednesday night

The slugger could look to carry that over to today, as he's posted a 1.286 OPS in his career against Taijuan Walker

Brandon Nimmo also has good career numbers against Walker with a homer and a 1.233 OPS across nine at-bats

With two more hits in Wednesday's loss, Tomas Nido is quietly hitting .300 over his last seven games

Jose Quintana will look to turn things around after allowing a combined 12 runs on 16 hits over his previous two outings

The southpaw has a 5.44 ERA and 1.55 WHIP in eight outings this season but the Mets will need him to step up and be the stopper

METS PHILLIES XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX XX

What channel is SNY?

Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.

How can I watch Mets @ Phillies online?

To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.

To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:

Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen

Sign in using your User ID and Password

Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more

NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).

How can I watch the game on the SNY App?

For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:

App Store

Google Play Store

Roku

FireTV

Apple TV

Android TV

The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.