Mets-Phillies series finale postponed due to rain, rescheduled for another doubleheader

Scott Thompson
·1 min read
Francisco Lindor in rain vs. Marlins
The Mets just can't get any good luck with the weather this season, as their Thursday matinee against the Philadelphia Phillies was postponed on Thursday due to rain.

The team announced that a single-admission June 25 doubleheader will take place, starting at 4:10 p.m.

It's the sixth game this season already that the Mets had to postpone, including one earlier in this series against Philly. A Monday postponement due to inclement weather forced a Tuesday doubleheader.

The Mets have four doubleheaders on their schedule now -- two against the Washington Nationals, one against the Miami Marlins and one against the Phillies.

Jacob deGrom was set to make his third start of the season on Thursday.

...more to come...

