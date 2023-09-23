Mets @ Phillies, Sept. 23: Jose Quintana takes on ex-Met Zack Wheeler at 4:05 p.m. on SNY

Aug 17, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the second inning at Busch Stadium / Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

STREAM THE METS ON THE SNY APP

The Mets (71-83) look to get back in the win column on Saturday afternoon, facing the Philadelphia Phillies (85-69) at 4:05 p.m. on SNY.



Mets notes

Road warriors: Brandon Nimmo has 15 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs and 36 RBI with a .295/.378/.477 slashline in 76 games away from home this season

Francisco Lindor has an.843 OPS on the road and a .686 OPS at Citi Field on the year. Pete Alonso has a similar split: .892 OPS on road and .775 OPS at home

Alonso has 10 hits in 28 career at-bats (.357) with two doubles and two walks against Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler

Brett Baty, who smacked a ninth-inning homer Friday night, has five hits in his last four games including two dingers and three RBI

The Mets have outscored their foes 98-73 through 20 games in September

Who is starting for the Mets?

Jose Quintana gets the ball for his 12th start of the season as he looks to continue his good run of form.

After missing the first half of the season as he recovered from surgery the left-hander has been a very solid contributor to the Mets’ rotation this season with eight quality starts already. He scattered eight hits and a walk over 6.2 innings in his last start against Cincinnati while allowing just two runs and getting two strikeouts. Quintana has a 1.82 ERA over his last 24.2 innings and four stars.

On the season, the 34-year-old has pitched to a 3.02 ERA (3.38 FIP) with a 1.279 WHIP surrendering 23 runs (22 earned) on 60 hits and 24 walks in 65.2 innings pitched. He has struck out 45 of the 270 batters he’s faced.

The lefty is aging like a fine wine, he has a 2.96 ERA (76 earned runs over 231.1 innings) in his last 43 starts dating back to the start of the 2022 season.

Quintana has a 2.90 ERA (13 earned runs over 40.1 innings) in his career against the Phils.

Who is starting for the Phillies?

The home side is sending out former Met Zack Wheeler for his 31st start of the season as they look to secure a series win after taking the first two games of the four-game set.

Wheeler is coming off a strong six-inning outing against Atlanta in which he allowed just one run on three hits and two walks with five strikeouts. But is one start removed from allowing six runs over 5.0 innings against the Braves and has a 3.91 ERA over 23.0 innings during the month of September.

In 2023, the righty has pitched to a 3.63 ERA – the highest in his four years with the Phillies – with a 3.22 FIP and a 1.066 WHIP allowing 76 runs (73 earned) on 156 hits and 37 walks over 181.0 innings pitched. He has 201 strikeouts on the season (10.0 per nine innings) and has conceded 20 home runs (1.0 per nine).

Wheeler pitched in New York from 2013-2019 with Tommy John surgery and a series of setbacks robbing the right-hander of two of those seasons. With the Queens-based outfit, the now 33-year-old pitched to a 3.77 ERA over 749.1 innings in 126 starts.

Saturday afternoon will be Wheeler’s second start against the Mets on the year, he got tagged for five runs on nine hits and two walks over 5.1 innings on June 25 with Lindor taking him deep. But he did get eight strikeouts and the Phillies scored four in the eighth to steal a 7-6 win.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Phillies conclude their four-game series with New York's final road game of the 2023 season on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. on PIX11.

Right-hander Jose Butto (1-2, 3.09 ERA), coming off a couple of solid outings, is set to face off against lefty Christopher Sanchez (2-5, 3.55 ERA).