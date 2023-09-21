Mets @ Phillies, Sept. 21: David Peterson opens final road series of season at 7:10 p.m.

New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson (23) throws to the Minnesota Twins in the second inning. / Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets open their final road series of the season against the Philadelphia Phillies starting on Thursday night at 7:10 p.m.



Mets notes

The Mets have won six of their last 10 games as they look to play spoiler down the stretch

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .346 with a triple, seven doubles, five home runs, nine RBI, and a 1.047 OPS during the final month of the season

With his two home runs on Wednesday night, Mark Vientos extended his hitting streak to five games

Brett Baty 's eighth inning home run on Wednesday was his first at the big league level since July 19

Ronny Mauricio has hit safely in his last five games and seven of his past eight games

Who is starting for the Mets?

David Peterson takes the ball for New York looking to continue his strong finish to the season.



The left-hander tied his career-high with 10 strikeouts his last time out in a no-decision against the Reds. He allowed two runs on a sixth-inning Spencer Steer homer and fell just one out shy of a quality start.



Over his last 15 outings (nine starts), he's posted a 3.88 ERA with 60 strikeouts. Peterson now has a 5.22 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, and 113 strikeouts across 25 appearances this season.

This is the first time he's facing the Phillies this year.



Who is starting for the Phillies?

Peterson and the Mets will face off with fellow southpaw Ranger Suarez.

The 28-year-old is coming off an outing in which he earned a win over the Cardinals after allowing just one run on four hits while striking out five across six innings. He did have shaky control in what was his first win since returning from the IL, issuing a season-high four walks.

Suarez, who broke out last season, has a 3.80 ERA and 109 strikeouts on the year. He faced the Mets back in May and allowed two runs over 6.2 innings in a tough-luck loss.

Upcoming schedule

The Mets and Phillies continue their four-game weekend set at Citizens Bank Ballpark on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

Tylor Megill (8-8, 4.94 ERA) takes the hill for New York against old friend Taijuan Walker (15-5, 4.40 ERA).