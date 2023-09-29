Friday's Mets-Phillies game postponed due to weather, rescheduled for Saturday doubleheader
The Mets announced the postponement of Friday's 7:10 p.m. game against the Phillies due to weather.
New York will make up the opener of a three-game series, the team's 2023 season finale, with a single-admission doubleheader Saturday at Citi Field.
The double dip is set for 4:10 p.m. with lots and gates opening at 2:10 and 3:10 p.m., respectively.
LHP Jose Quintana is in line to start Game 1 for the Mets.
Game 2 will start roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1 and be televised by SNY.
New York (72-86) faces the Phillies (89-70) on the heels of a rain-suspended game Thursday against the Miami Marlins. The Mets trailed Miami, 2-1, in the top of the ninth inning.