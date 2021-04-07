Mets' Pete Alonso promptly crushes home run after fan yells 'over-under'

SEE IT: Alonso crushes home run after fan yells 'over-under' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Having fans in the ballparks again this season has been a delight after the 2020 pandemic season was devoid of cheers and cries in the stands.

One advantage having fans back this season is the important reminders they can provide players. In the ninth inning of the Mets win over the Phillies on Tuesday night, the television broadcast captured a fan yelling something important to only a certain few still interested in a game that felt beyond reach just as Alonso was getting ready to hit.

"Hey Pete, the over-under is 9!" one fan exclaimed.

Alonzo immediately hits a 2-run HR to cash the over 😂 pic.twitter.com/zep5zd9oGd — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 7, 2021

With the score 6-2 in Philadelphia's favor, PointsBet set the over-under odds at nine runs being scored - slightly favoring the over at -115. With less fans this year to drown out all the cheers, it's not out of the realm of possibility Alonso heard the over-under before taking matters into his own hands.

Informed or not, Alonso promptly delivered one of the most compelling real-time sports betting moments with an epic home run. Some fans rejoiced as the over was saved, while others who bet the under despaired.