Mets' Pete Alonso leaves game vs. Dodgers after being HBP on hand

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso left Wednesday's series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the bottom of the first after being hit by a pitch on the right hand by James Paxton.

Alonso went down after bring struck by the 93 mph fastball, and after making his way down the first base line, quickly left the game alongside trainers.

Brett Baty came into the game to pinch run for him and play third base, pushing Mark Vientos over to first.