Mets' Pete Alonso hits 200th career home run, is fourth-fastest in MLB history to reach milestone

Pete Alonso hit his 200th career home run in the Mets' game against the Cardinals on Saturday afternoon at Citi Field.

Alonso took Sonny Gray deep in the fifth inning. The slugging first baseman went with the pitch and lined a 93 mph fastball outside the zone over the right-center field wall. The ball is projected to go 403 feet.

Alonso's home run made him the fourth-fastest player to reach the milestone in MLB history.

His home run also puts him closer to the top of the Mets' home run leaderboard. Alonso is still fourth on the all-time Mets home run list behind Mike Piazza (220), David Wright (242) and Darryl Strawberry (252).