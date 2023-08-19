Mets’ Pete Alonso feels ‘awful’ after throwing ball from Masyn Winn’s first-career hit into stands

Jun 23, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) wipes rain from his hair against the Philadelphia Phillies in the second inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

There wasn’t a lot that went wrong for the Mets in their 7-1 victory over the Cardinals on Friday night, but Pete Alonso found himself in the crosshairs of the St. Louis fans and organization.

In the fifth inning, Cardinals prospect Masyn Winn -- making his major league debut -- singled for his first career hit. It was a special moment for the 21-year-old, but Alonso did the unthinkable. He lobbed the ball, which is often given to the team to authenticate, into the stands.

“I feel horrible. I feel awful,” Alonso said after the game. “I know it sounds stupid but it’s just a bad brain fart. Throwing the ball in the stands, that robs him of a very special moment. I feel awful. I feel like a piece of crap. In the heat of the moment you get lost.”

Alonso explained that when he got back up the umpire told him they were going to change the ball and the first baseman tossed the ball into the stands like he always does.

“That’s a really bad mistake and it’s completely unintentional,” Alonso added. “I feel horrible about it.”





Alonso said he apologized to Wynn and was going to get him something Saturday to apologize more. When the media told him that the team got the ball back, Alonso seemed surprised but relieved. The slugger did say Wynn told him that they got the ball back but wasn’t sure if the youngster was just saying that to make him feel better.

“I had no idea. I got to first and couldn’t think about anything else,” Wynn said of the incident. “[Alonso] apologized on first, and when he got to second later, he apologized as well. Complete accident. I thought it was quite funny. Especially after we got the ball back, I thought it was a little more funny.”

Alonso said that some of his former World Baseball Classic teammates in the Cardinals dugout were yelling out to him trying to find out why he did it, which is when he realized what he had done and hopes that everything is smoothed over between him and the Red Birds.

“My understanding is he didn’t know what was going on,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said after the game. “He apologized. I feel fine about it.”

Now that Wynn was able to get his ball back, he knows where it’s going for safe keeping.

“Straight to my mom,” the Texas native said. “She’ll probably get to keep that for a long time.”