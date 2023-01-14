Mets, Pete Alonso avoid arbitration by agreeing to one-year deal

5
Phillip Martinez
·1 min read
Sep 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his three run home run against the Miami Marlins in the dugout with teammates during the fourth inning at Citi Field.
Sep 27, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) celebrates his three run home run against the Miami Marlins in the dugout with teammates during the fourth inning at Citi Field. / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets have agreed to one-year deals six players including first baseman Pete Alonso to avoid arbitration this season.

The Mets and Alonso agreed to a $14.5 million deal, according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan. This contract would be the largest for a first baseman in arbitration.

This resolves Alonso’s salary for 2023, but the two-time All-Star will be a free agent at the end of the season.

In 2022, Alonso hit .271 with a team-leading 40 home runs and 131 RBI. In his four-year Mets career, the 28-year-old has hit 146 home runs and 380 RBI. In that time, he picked up the Rookie of the Year award and was in the top-10 of MVP voting in both 2019 and 2022.

The Mets also avoided arbitration with reliever Drew Smith. Both sides have agreed to $1.3 million for the upcoming season, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports.

In 44 appearances this past year, Smith had a 3-3 record with a 3.33 ERA.

The Mets announced they also agreed to terms with RHP Jeff Brigham, RHP Elieser Hernandez, Luis Guillorme and Tomas Nido.

Recommended Stories