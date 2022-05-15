Mets' Patrick Mazeika continues to have a flair for the dramatic: 'You just gotta do it for one at-bat'

Mets Patrick Mazeika mobbed after walk-off

Patrick Mazeika has played in just 38 big league games, yet he's already a cultural hero among Mets fans.

In 2021, he had two walk off RBI before even recording his first MLB hit. On Saturday night, he hit the game-winning home run in his season debut.

He joked that this game-winning RBI was a bit sweeter than the two he had last season.

“I think we can say that one was over 60 miles an hour over six feet," he said after the Mets' 5-4 win over the Mariners.

But at this point, it's clear that the catcher has a flair for the dramatic and the clutch gene.

“I think if the last few years have taught us anything, it’s you gotta be ready for anything. Last year, it was up, down, some taxi squad, just embrace it. Always gonna be ready to play whenever, so that mindset’s allowed me to just come in and try and transition a little bit more seamlessly.”

“Regardless of what it meant in the game, that’s why you get up in the morning," added manager Buck Showalter. "You never know what the game’s got in store for you. That was a great moment for him, let alone the team. He ambushed a guy throwing 100 miles an hour - we needed it.”

Mazeika gave credit to Dominic Smith for some big advice - Smith was often in some pinch-hit situations early in his career, and continues to be in those spots now.

“You just gotta do it for one at-bat… One pitch at a time, one at-bat at a time. Wherever the spot it, just lock in on what I’m trying to do, and I think that’s allowed me to stay focused on that.”

Mazeika will see a lot of playing time for at least the next six weeks, as James McCann deals with a hamate injury.