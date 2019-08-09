Mets make a Panik move

Don’t look at me like that. You know 50 other outlets are gonna run with the same headline.

Jon Heyman reports that the New York Mets are expected to sign infielder Joe Panik, late of the San Francisco Giants. He’ll be eligible to be signed, assuming he has cleared waivers. UPDATE: He has, and it’s a done deal. Panik is a Met.

Panik, though popular in San Francisco, was released by the Giants earlier this week after posting a pretty dismal .235/.310/.317 line with three home runs and 27 RBI in 388 plate appearances in 2019. Which followed a pretty similar performance in 2018. That, and the fact that he was made redundant by the Giants’ acquisition of Scooter Gennett from the Reds, was the reason for his release.

In New York Panik will fill in at second in the absence of Robinson Canó. What role, if any, he’ll have with the team once Canó comes back from the injured list would likely hinge on how he plays until then.