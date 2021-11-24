Mets owner Steve Cohen 'not happy,' calls out agent after Steven Matz signs with Cardinals

Steven Matz Blue Jays close up

In the wake of Steven Matz signing with the St. Louis Cardinals without giving the Mets a final chance to match or exceed the offer, Steve Cohen took to Twitter on Wednesday morning to voice his displeasure.

"I’m not happy this morning," Cohen tweeted. "I’ve never seen such unprofessional behavior exhibited by a player’s agent. I guess words and promises don’t matter."

Mets GM Billy Eppler told Matz's agent, Rob Martin, that he was upset at how things unfolded, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

Per Heyman, the Mets believed they would have a "final chance" to match an offer received by Matz elsewhere and didn't get it.

The explanation from Matz's side, according to Heyman, is that Matz had "a late change of heart."



Late Wednesday morning, Matz's agent released a statement, adding separately that he had reached out to Cohen:

We are aware of Mr. Cohen’s tweet. It’s unfortunate that he chose to take his frustrations to Twitter. I will not do the same, and instead will take the high road which is consistent with both my character and the character of our client. Steven Matz grew up a Mets fan, loved his time there, and continues to invest in the New York Community through his efforts supporting NY's First Responders. As a result of all that, there was a strong pull to return to the Mets. But ultimately he made the decision he felt was best for him and his family. Steven is and always will be grateful to the Mets and Mets fans, but he now looks forward to his next chapter with the tremendous franchise in St. Louis.

Matz reportedly agreed to a four-year deal with the Cardinals that guarantees him $44 million and could be worth as much as $48 million.

Earlier this offseason, Noah Syndergaard did not give the Mets a chance to match the offer he received from the Los Angeles Angels before he signed there for one year and $21 million, rejecting the Mets' one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer in the process.

A few days ago, the Mets did not match the two-year, $17 million deal Aaron Loup agreed to with the Angels, instead opting to focus their resources on adding multiple starting pitchers.

And with Matz now off the board, the Mets' search for starters continues.