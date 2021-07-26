Mets 'all over' pitching market as trade deadline nears, but not Jose Berrios

Jose Berrios TREATED ART

Even after acquiring veteran left-hander Rich Hill from the Tampa Bay Rays last week, the Mets remain in the market for both rotation and bullpen upgrades, according to other teams who have been in contact with them.

"They’re all over the pitching market,” said one league source.

Because they do not want to deplete their top heavy and relatively thin farm system, the Mets are more focused on free-agents-to-be than pitchers with years of control remaining on their contracts.

As reported Sunday night, the Mets intend to check in with the Washington Nationals about Max Scherzer, even though it’s difficult for many in the business to imagine Nats GM Mike Rizzo helping the Mets.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have closer Joakim Soria, and controllable starter Merrill Kelly. The Pittsburgh Pirates have closer Richard Rodriguez and starter Tyler Anderson. The Twins have Michael Pineda and J.A. Happ. Texas reliever Ian Kennedy is connected in industry rumors to the Mets. The list of possibilities goes on.

Another pitcher frequently linked to the Mets in industry gossip -- Minnesota starter Jose Berrios -- is not a target at this time. According to industry sources, the prospect cost for Berrios is simply too high at the moment, and the Mets are not in pursuit of him.