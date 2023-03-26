Mets make trio of roster moves, with bullpen picture becoming more clear

Feb 28, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeff Brigham (43) throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. / Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets’ bullpen makeup is one of the team’s final question marks heading into the 2023 regular season, and the team made a few roster moves on Sunday that made the situation a bit more clear.

Right-handed reliever Jeff Brigham has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, while non-roster relievers T.J McFarland and Jimmy Yacabonis have been reassigned to minor league camp.

With these moves, the Mets seemingly now have four relievers left to compete for three spots in the bullpen: John Curtiss, Elieser Hernandez, Stephen Nogosek, and new addition Dennis Santana.

Buck Showalter then told reporters on Sunday afternoon that he views Hernandez and Tylor Megill more as starting options than relievers, and that the Mets' will likely have an eight-man bullpen.

Putting all of that together, it sounds like the Mets will go into the season with an eight-man bullpen of David Robertson, Adam Ottavino, Brooks Raley, Drew Smith, Tommy Hunter, Curtiss, Nogosek, and Santana.



Brigham, 31, had a decent spring for the Mets, appearing in eight games with a 3.12 ERA. He struck out 12 and walked four while holding opposing hitters to a .161 average. Brigham figures to still factor into the Mets’ big-league bullpen plans at some point this season, but he'll start the season in Syracuse.

McFarland, a veteran lefty, appeared in eight games for the Mets this spring, pitching to a 5.40 ERA. Yacabonis, meanwhile, recorded a 3.38 ERA in 8.0 innings this spring,