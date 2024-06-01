After Mets option Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse, Mark Vientos 'betting on myself' as everyday third baseman

The Mets optioned Brett Baty to Triple-A Syracuse Friday, paving the way for Mark Vientos as New York's everyday third baseman.

Vientos embraced his opportunity with a 3-for-5 effort that included two RBI -- arguably his best MLB game this year -- in New York's 10-9 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"Sticking to my approach, sticking to my plan," said Vientos, who is slashing .327/.377/.592 with three home runs and eight RBI in 15 games as a Met this season. "Betting on myself. Just trusting my ability. I think that's the hardest part about this game is just trusting that you're good and you're here for a reason.

"I feel like your mind plays tricks on you sometimes, and that's where we get into slumps. That's where we take a step back. Right now, I'm just focused on my approach and pushing myself every day to keep betting on myself."

Baty slashed .225/.304/.325 with four home runs and 16 RBI in 49 games for New York through May.

"It feels amazing that they're giving me the opportunity, and nothing but thankful for it," said Vientos, who slashed .284/.376/.500 with six home runs and 30 RBI in 31 games for Triple-A Syracuse this year. "But with Brett, I know he's going to go down there, he's going to work hard and he's going to be back here as soon as possible. He has a good head on his shoulders, and I'm confident he'll be back soon."

As Vientos looks to earn his place, he does so with the Mets (24-33) seeking a series win over the Diamondbacks (25-32).

A victory in Saturday's 4:10 game on SNY would be the Mets' first time taking a three- or four-game set since May 6-7 at the St. Louis Cardinals.

"Completely different, completely different," Vientos said of the Mets, who have responded from a players-only meeting earlier this week. "We walk in, the room feels light. There's good energy. We're listening to music. We're enjoying the game. It's a kid's game, so let's have fun and just play."