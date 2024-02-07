Mets offseason grades for every key signing and trade ahead of 2024 season

Grading the Mets’ offseason is a bit of a tricky proposition.

Big picture-wise, David Stearns didn’t make even one acquisition that moved the needle as far as exciting the fan base or offering the perception of dramatically improving the 2024 team.

However, if you accept the organizational reset as the best way to build a sustainable winner, which meant very limited spending this winter other than the failed pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto, then there is a case to be made for Stearns maximizing his budget with some moves that could provide good value.

In other words, it appears he had a very Milwaukee Brewers-like offseason, mining the free agent market for players who could be categorized as either undervalued talent or worthwhile gambles, much as he did as president of baseball operations in his last job for the small-market Brew Crew.

It’s underwhelming, to be sure, for anyone who had the expectation that Steve Cohen’s billions would mean the Mets never taking a step back from the pursuit of a championship.

Yet it’s probably the best way to ensure future success.

Once the Mets didn’t get the 25-year old Yamamoto, it didn’t make sense to offer long-term deals for older players when winning a championship in 2024 is a longshot at best. And not after Cohen committed to pay huge amounts on the Max Scherzer/Justin Verlander contracts as a way of essentially buying a few blue chip prospects to beef up the farm system.

That said, should the Mets have done more even if the goal is simply to compete for a postseason berth? I believe so.

With that as baseline of sorts, here are my grades for the offseason as a whole and the individual acquisitions:

OVERALL

As noted above, this would be worse if I didn’t believe the Mets are smartly following a plan set in place at last year’s trade deadline and had few appealing options for long-term pitching deals once Yamamoto turned down their $325 million offer.

They have a chance to be OK with their pitching, but to do so will need best-case scenarios from some of the starters and relievers they acquired. Perhaps most significantly, Stearns added some hard-throwers for the bullpen that was lacking in that department.

However, just to compete for a Wild Card spot I think the Mets desperately needed a proven DH to improve the offense, but all indications are they prefer to give most of those at-bats to Mark Vientos rather than spending on someone like the still-available J.D. Martinez or Jorge Soler.

Maybe they’ll be proven right in wanting to find out about Vientos. But for now it feels like even one significant addition to the offense could have changed the feel of their intentionally low-key off-season, at least to some extent.

GRADE: C

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches against the Houston Astros in the second inning at Minute Maid Park. / Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

INDIVIDUAL MOVES

Stearns earned a reputation in Milwaukee for acquiring and developing strong pitching, and as such most of his moves this winter could prove to be a referendum on his ability to find value in that area.

TRADE

Adrian Houser, Tyrone Taylor: Acquired from the Brewers for pitching prospect Coleman Crow.

The Mets got a solid back-end starter in Houser and a good defensive outfielder in Taylor mostly because the Brewers were looking to dump Houser’s $5.5 million contract in his final season before free agency.

GRADE: B

FREE AGENTS

Sean Manaea: Two years, $28 million (with an opt-out)

The 32-year old lefty has had an inconsistent career, but the Mets believe in the strong finish he had last season as a starter with the San Francisco Giants, which seemed to be the result of key changes: increasing his velocity based on a reconstructed delivery, and developing a sweeper that produced outstanding results.

GRADE: B+

Luis Severino: One year, $13 million

Considering the high price of pitching this winter ($16 million for Frankie Montas?), the Mets’ gamble on Severino seems very reasonable. As badly as he pitched for the Yankees, he still has quality stuff, and if the cure is largely in figuring out how to have him stop tipping pitches, there’s a decent chance Severino can find some of his former dominance.

GRADE: B

Harrison Bader: One year, $10.5 million

Stearns hopes to steal some wins with improved defense, and Bader is an excellent center fielder who apparently will be the regular there, pushing Brandon Nimmo to left field. Whether he stays there could depend how much offense the Mets get from the rest of their lineup.

GRADE: C +

Joey Wendle: One year, $2 million

Mets got a solid glove who can play anywhere in the infield, and they got Wendle cheap because his offensive production has dropped off dramatically the last two seasons -- especially last year when he hit .212 with a .554 OPS. The Mets just have to hope Brett Baty hits enough that Wendle isn’t needed much at third base.

GRADE: C

Sep 9, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Jake Diekman (30) throws a pitch against the Seattle Mariners in the sixth inning at Tropicana Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Adam Ottavino: One year, $4.5 million

The Mets brought back a solid setup reliever at less than the $6.75 million Ottavino opted out of back in November, apparently expecting more interest from other clubs than he received. The slider specialist had a strong second half in 2023 after giving up some costly home runs early in the year, and largely corrected his problems against lefty hitters, holding them to a .217 batting average.

GRADE: B

Jake Diekman: One year, $4 million ($4 million vesting option for 2025 based on 58 appearances)

Released by the Chicago White Sox last May, the 37-year-old signed with the Tampa Bay Rays and made some significant changes, lowering his arm slot on his fastball to create more velocity deception and throwing more changeups, which produced outstanding results. Diekman pitched to a 2.18 ERA in 50 appearances (45.1 innings), allowing only 26 hits. Walks were still an issue, but if the Mets would be thrilled if Diekman does for them what he did for the Rays.

GRADE: B +

Shintaro Fujinami: One year, $3.35 million

In his first year in MLB after coming over from Japan, Fujinami was a mess for the A’s in Oakland, pitching to an 8.57 ERA and a 1.662 WHIP. But he was better for the Baltimore Orioles after being traded, pitching to a 4.85 ERA in 30 appearances. His 100-mph velocity produces dominance at times, but he needs to solve command/control problems to overcome inconsistency.

GRADE: C

Jorge Lopez: One year, $2 million

The Mets are hoping Lopez can rediscover whatever made him dominant for the Baltimore Orioles for four months in 2022, when he pitched to a 1.68 ERA in 44 appearances and 48.1 innings as he threw his sinker 50 percent of the time. Otherwise, the 30-year old right-hander has been a mediocre reliever during his career, including the remainder of 2022 after being traded to the Twins.

GRADE: C

Michael Tonkin: One year, $1 million

At age 34, Tonkin is a journeyman reliever who pitched to a 4.84 ERA with the Atlanta Braves last season, mostly in low-leverage spots.

GRADE: C

Yohan Ramirez, Max Kranick

The Mets also added these two lesser-known relievers via waivers and cash transactions, as Stearns made a point of adding as much bullpen depth as possible, hoping for some unexpected breakthrough seasons.

GRADE: C