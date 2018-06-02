Mets are officially having the worst week ever

What could possibly go wrong next?

That’s been the running joke most frequently connected to the New York Mets pretty much since the moment they lost the 2015 World Series. It’s fair to question though when exactly the joke crosses the line into simply being reality. That’s where the Mets are right now, because anything and everything can and will go wrong for this franchise sooner or later.

There’s no better example of that than the series of events the Mets have experienced over the last week. It’s almost been a “greatest hits” version of “that’s so Mets.”

The issues haven’t been limited to the playing field either. They’re everywhere, and they’re all symbolic of a franchise that desperately needs a positive development.

Here’s a brief rundown.

Noah Syndergaard lands on disabled list

On Tuesday, ace right-hander Noah Syndergaard was placed on the 10-day disabled list after being diagnosed with a strained ligament in the his right index finger. The Mets were originally optimistic that Syndergaard would miss just one scheduled start, but he’s already been ruled out for Tuesday, which is the first day he’s eligible to return.

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard (right) is one of several New York Mets dealing with an injury. (AP)

The Mets DL is pretty crowded right now. Syndergaard joins Yoenis Cespedes (hip), Todd Frazier (hamstring) and relief pitchers AJ Ramos (shoulder) and Anthony Swarzak (oblique). Outfielder Juan Lagares (foot) and catcher Travis d’Arnaud (Tommy John surgery) are expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Fire at Citi Field

Life didn’t get any better for the Mets on Wednesday.

Hours after the team blew a 6-2 lead in Atlanta, a fire broke out in a display case at Citi Field.

Unsure what happened but I heard a loud blast at Citi Field and then saw smoke and this fire. Hoping for everyone’s safety. pic.twitter.com/I3w1YWjfVn — Daniel Mosher (@DanielMosherNY) May 30, 2018

No injuries were reported. The damage was said to be minimal. But baseball fans everywhere took the opportunity to pile on.

Even Mets fans.

The Mets bullpen was called in to put out the fire at Citi Field but they poured gasoline on it. Firefighters finished the job. — JB (@JB_August) May 30, 2018





Fell under .500 for the first time in 2018

The Mets 11-1 start is a distant memory.

After falling to the Cubs 7-4 on Friday night, the Mets dropped under .500 (27-28) for the first time this season.

The fall from grace has rookie manager Mickey Callaway concerned enough that he reportedly called a team meeting following Friday’s game. That’s notable, if only because two days earlier Callaway said a team meeting wouldn’t help.

Callaway recently applauded his squad for hanging around the .500 mark despite the team’s numerous injuries. With the Atlanta Braves, Washington Nationals and Philadelphia Phillies all playing quite well, it’s clear there’s a renewed sense of urgency.

Todd Frazier giveaway cancelled

What’s the cherry on top of this sundae? How about a botched ballpark promotion.

On Saturday, the Mets were scheduled to giveaway Todd Frazier replica BP pullovers to the first 15,000 fans through the turnstiles at Citi Field. However, just hours before the game the team released a bizarre statement announcing that the giveaway had been cancelled due to a quality control issue.





What the what?

On top of Frazier not playing due to injury, apparently his promotion was placed on the disabled list as well.

What a fitting capper to a really weird, and really rough week for Mets fans. It’s been so rough, we couldn’t even find room to mention general manager Sandy Alderson possibly expressing buyer’s remorse with Yoenis Céspedes’ contract.

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that there should be nowhere to go but up. Then again, this is the Mets we’re talking about.

