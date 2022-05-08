Mets release Robinson Cano: 8-time All-Star still owed more than $44M

Robinson Cano's stint with the New York Mets is officially over.

Eight days after designating him for assignment, the Mets released Cano on Sunday. No team was willing to take on the remainder of his contract via waivers, making the 39-year-old second baseman a free agent.

Cano has nearly two years remaining on a 10-year, $240 million deal he signed with the Seattle Mariners in 2014. Per the Seattle Times, the Mariners still owe him $7.5 million on the deal while the Mets are on the hook for roughly $37.5 million.

Sunday's release could spell the end of Cano's career. Per the Associated Press, Cano could sign as a free agent for a pro-rated share of the $700,000 MLB minimum salary for the remainder of this season and the $710,000 minimum for 2023.

ST LOUIS, MO - APRIL 25: Robinson Cano #24 of the New York Mets looks on against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on April 25, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Joe Puetz/Getty Images)

The Mets traded for Cano and closer Edwin Diaz from the Mariners prior to the 2019 season in a deal that sent outfielder Jay Bruce, reliever Anthony Swarzak and prospects Jarred Kelenic, Justin Dunn and Gerson Bautista to Seattle. The trade also unloaded the bulk of the remainder of Cano's contract from the Mariners' books.

Since joining the Mets, Cano slashed .269/.315/.450 with 24 home runs and 72 RBIs in 168 games. He made just 43 plate appearances this season, hitting .195 with one home run and three RBIs. Cano sat the entire 2021 season via a positive test for banned performance enhancer Stanozolol. The substance suspension was the second of Cano's career after an 80-game ban in 2018 for testing positive for diuretic Furosemide.

Cano has made eight All-Star teams since joining MLB in 2005, with five of those appearances arriving with the New York Yankees. He's also won two Gold Gloves and five Silver Slugger awards. He won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.