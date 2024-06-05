Mets officially release Jorge Lopez and Omar Narvaez among handful of roster moves

The Mets announced a handful of roster moves on Wednesday afternoon, highlighted by the release of both reliever Jorge Lopez and catcher Omar Narvaez.

The Mets also transferred reliever Shintaro Fujinami (who had been pitching for Triple-A Syracuse) to the 60-day IL and selected the contract of catcher Joe Hudson, adding him to the 40-man roster, and transferred him to Triple-A.

But Hudson will be making the trip with the club to London – along with reliever Cole Sulser and third baseman Brett Baty – as part of the taxi squad. The Mets will be able to activate a position player as a 27th man on the roster for the weekend series, but manager Carlos Mendoza said on Wednesday that they had not decided if it would be Hudson or Baty.

Lopez and Narvaez were both previously designated for assignment, with the Lopez move coming after the right-hander was ejected from a game against the Dodgers before throwing his glove into the stands and making some disparaging remarks about the team in his postgame media availability.

Narvaez, on the other hand, was DFA’d after struggling to make an impact with his bat or behind the plate, paving the way for Luis Torrens to be acquired in a trade with the Yankees.

Fujinami signed with the Mets this offseason as a potential major league bullpen arm, but he struggled with his command in spring training and was eventually optioned to the minors. He was placed on the 15-day IL in mid-May with a right shoulder strain.

Hudson, 33, was traded to the Mets in April and has appeared in 19 games for Triple-A Syracuse.