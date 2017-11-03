Mets officially pick up Asdrubal Cabrera’s 2018 option

Confirming earlier reports, the Mets officially exercised Asdrubal Cabrera‘s $8.5 million option for 2018 on Friday. As Cabrera was due for a $2 million buyout, it effectively cost the team just $6.5 million to retain the veteran infielder.

Cabrera, 31, was booted from his regular post at shortstop as the Mets turned to top prospect Amed Rosario early in the year. Despite some rumblings about a potential trade, a deal never came to fruition and Cabrera split his remaining starts between second and third base. He finished the season batting .280/.351/.434 with 14 home runs and 1.3 fWAR, and his extraordinary second-half surge enticed the Mets to bring him back for an encore in 2018.

The club still has quite a few questions to resolve as they head into the offseason — namely, what to do with David Wright and where to stash Cabrera on a long-term basis. They’ll also have to make a decision on Jose Reyes, who is set to enter free agency this fall and looks like a backup infield option at best.

