Mets officially DFA Joey Wendle, recall Mark Vientos among flurry of roster moves

The Mets made a flurry of roster moves official prior to Wednesday’s game in Philadelphia.

New York recalled Mark Vientos from Triple-A to split time at the hot corner with Brett Baty, and in a corresponding move Joey Wendle has been designated for assignment.

Wendle has committed numerous physical and mental mistakes on both sides of the ball and he's struggled to get much of anything going after signing a one-year deal this offseason.

With the offense in need of a spark, the Mets decided to part ways with the soft-hitting utility man, giving Vientos a shot to show what he can do at the big-league level.

In a brief four-game appearance earlier this season, the 24-year-old recorded three hits across seven at-bats, including a walk-off home run off the bench against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Additionally, the Mets have called up Joey Lucchesi to start against the Philadelphia Phillies in place of Adrian Houser, who is no longer available after warming up in relief on Tuesday.

Jose Butto was sent back to Syracuse despite stepping up and pitching very well across his first seven big-league appearances on the year.

The 26-year-old was the odd man out this time around after throwing five innings during Tuesday's game, but he'll likely be back with the team at some point this season.

Grant Hartwig has also been added to the roster to provide a fresh arm for the shorthanded Mets bullpen, and the recently reacquired Yohan Ramirez has been DFA'd. Hartwig has pitched well in the minors thus far this season, but he's struggled to the tune of a 4.93 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 30 big-league appearances.