The Mets make 'best and final' offer, Francisco Lindor counters, what will happen next?
SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino discusses the latest round of news coming from the latest round of negotiations between the Mets and Francisco Lindor about a contract extension, with the Mets reportedly offering close to $325 million for 10 years, and Lindor's camp supposedly countering with 12 years for $385 million.