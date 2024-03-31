Mets' offensive struggles continue as Brewers secure season-opening series sweep

The Mets were defeated by the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-1, on Sunday afternoon at Citi Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- After earning the fifth starters spot with a strong spring, Tylor Megill took the ball for New York making his regular season debut, but the Mets quickly found themselves behind again. After Christian Yelich reached on catchers interference and stole second, Willy Adames drilled a liner just past Brett Baty for a two-out RBI single.

Milwaukee came through with more timely hitting again in the second, as youngsters Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio struck for back-to-back two out hits.Megill struggled mightily in the third, as he lost command of the strike zone and walked the bases loaded, but he somehow was able to dance out of danger thanks to a Rhys Hoskins 1-2-3 inning-ending double play.

The righty rebounded nicely after that, though, as he put together a much-needed easy inning to end his outing on a high note. Megill finished an up-and-down outing allowing two runs (one earned) on three hits while walking three and striking out four across four innings.

- Yohan Ramirez, who is appealing his three-game suspension, allowed two runs on five hits while striking out two across three innings out of the bullpen.

- Francisco Alvarez got his first start at DH this season, and he picked up right where he left off in Saturday's strong showing, reaching base three more times with two hits and a walk.

- Pete Alonso also enjoyed a nice day at the plate after his ninth inning homer, as he went to the opposite field all three times for a pair of hits and a fly out.

- The Mets' early-season struggles throwing out base stealers continued, as the Brewers swiped three more bases against Omar Narvaez to go a perfect 8-for-8 during the three-game set.

MVP of the Game

Brewers catcher William Contreras capped off a strong opening series, going 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

After going 0-for-3 on Opening Day, the 26-year-old put together a multi-hit showing in each of Milwaukee's next two games.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets continue their season-opening homestand as they face off with old friend Mark Canha and the Detroit Tigers on Monday at Citi Field.

Sean Manaea take the ball making his Mets debut against Reese Olson at 7:10 p.m.