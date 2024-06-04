Mets offense and pitching go up and down, where is this team trending? | The Mets Pod

On the latest episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo take stock of the Mets' offense, bullpen, and the fate of the season.

The guys recap a week where the offense got better, the bullpen got worse, and the Mets continued to barely tread water. Connor and Joe discuss the underperformance of veterans, how the Mets need a strong June to convince the front office not to sell everything in July, the woes of the bullpen, a huge opportunity for Mark Vientos moving forward, and the hopes tied to the return of Francisco Alvarez.

The show then does a Mailbag version of Down on the Farm, with questions answered about Mets minor league affiliates in cold-weather locations, pitching prospects Mike Vasil and Dom Hamel, plus lesser-known names Stanley Consuegra and Jack Wenninger.

Later, Connor and Joe do another round of bets on The Scoreboard before opening a regular Mailbag to tackle questions about unlucky hitters and what a post-trade deadline Mets lineup could look like.

Be sure to subscribe to The Mets Pod at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.