Mets' offense explodes in 11-1 series-opening win over Shota Imanaga, Cubs

The Mets opened the series with a commanding 11-1 win over the Chicago Cubs on Friday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

Here are some takeaways...

- The Mets were shut out and looked completely lifeless across seven innings when they lost to Shota Imanaga and the Cubs earlier this season at Citi Field. The talented left-hander came into this start with a 1.89 ERA but he wasn't fooling anyone in this one, as New York got the leadoff man on in each inning of his 3+ innings of work and they struck for a whopping 10 runs and 11 hits. Imanaga's velocity was down across the board and he saw his ERA rise to 2.96 after his worst outing of the year.

- The scorching hot J.D. Martinez drove in almost half of those runs against the lefty, getting the party started with a three-run homer to dead center in the first, and then chasing Imanaga with an RBI bloop single in the fourth. The veteran slugger has been mashing against left-handed pitching and he's hitting .288 with three long balls, four doubles, 13 RBI, and a .936 OPS thus far in June.

- Brandon Nimmo also drove in a pair of runs and was on base three times against the lefty, including a wind-aided opposite-field two-run homer with two outs in the second. After a brutal cold stretch, the sweet-swinging outfielder has now gone deep three times over the last four games and he's driven in seven runs over that span.

- Francisco Alvarez continued his tremendous play since returning from just over a month-long stint on the injured list, reaching base three times, including a laser beam solo homer to dead center leading off the second. After a bit of a slow start at the plate, the youngster is now riding a four-game hitting streak and he's driven in six runs over that span.

- Jose Iglesias has been a breath of fresh air on both sides of the ball since being recalled from Triple-A Syracuse, and the veteran infielder continued that tremendous stretch in this one. After putting together a tremendous 4-for-5 day, he now has a .452 average and 1.016 OPS through 12 games while playing his usual stellar defense at second base.

- Jose Quintana was hurt by a Mark Vientos error in the opening frame, but he settled in nicely after that, including a stretch of four consecutive strikeouts. The southpaw cruised from there, easily mowing his way through the Cubs lineup, and allowing just one unearned run on four hits while setting a new season-high with eight strikeouts and walking just one across 6.1 innings of work after a bit of a rough patch, the veteran has turned things around nicely, putting together back-to-back strong starts.

- Pete Alonso was on base three times with two walks and a double, pushing his hitting streak to six games. The slugger has been heating up of late and he came into the afternoon with eight homers and a stellar 1.226 OPS in 14 career games at Wrigley Field.

- Former Mets catcher Tomas Nido made his Cubs debut as a pinch hitter in the bottom of the ninth, and he struck out swinging in his only at-bat. The 30-year-old said pregame that he enjoyed his time in the Big Apple but he's excited for a new opportunity in Chicago.

MVP of the Game: J.D Martinez

Martinez drove in four runs on the afternoon, but it was his first-inning home run that set the tone, as it gave the Mets an early lead and they never looked back from there.

The slugger has been carrying the Mets on his back during their recent turnaround with seven homers, 25 RBI, and a .916 OPS over his last 30 games.

Highlights

Upcoming schedule

The Mets look to keep on rolling when they continue their series with the Cubs with a Saturday matinee starting at 2:20 p.m. on SNY.

Tylor Megill (2-3, 3.52 ERA) takes the ball making his sixth start since returning from the IL against Jameson Taillon (3-3, 3.08 ERA).