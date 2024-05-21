Mets' offense disappears once again in 3-1 loss to Guardians

The Mets lost to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night, 3-1, despite solid pitching as their offense went silent.

Here are the takeaways...

-Tylor Megill made his first start for the Mets in seven weeks and just his second start of the season and got touched up for two runs in the first inning. Getting the first two hitters out, one via a strikeout, Megill allowed the Guardians to string together three straight two-out hits that gave them a 2-0 lead after one.

-Brandon Nimmo made an error (and Harrison Bader made a wild throw, not charged as an error) in the inning that allowed Josh Naylor to advance to second base on a single, costing them a run as Naylor scored on a subsequent hit.

Megill’s return to the mound was a successful one, though, as the right-hander retired seven straight at one point. He gave up four hits, struck out seven and walked two on 86 pitches (53 strikes) through five innings. One of those walks, however, came back to bite him.

Leading off the fourth inning with a walk to David Fry, who hit the two-run single in the first, Megill allowed him to steal second base on a huge jump in front of Kyle Manzardo’s double that drove in Fry for Cleveland’s third run of the game. Of the three runs Megill allowed, two were earned.

-Making his return to Cleveland for the first time since getting traded to the Mets in 2021, Francisco Lindor received an ovation from the fans at Progressive Field before his first at-bat in the first inning. The shortstop spent six seasons with the then-Indians, making it all the way to a Game 7 of the World Series in 2016 against the Chicago Cubs.

Despite the fond memories, Lindor’s rough season at the dish continued. Batting leadoff for the third straight game, the 30-year-old finished 0-for-4 with a strikeout and is now batting .193 with a .616 OPS.

-New York had a couple of opportunities to drive in runs, the biggest chance coming in the sixth. After Pete Alonso and Nimmo had back-to-back hits with one out, J.D. Martinez struck out. Tyrone Taylor followed with a walk to load the bases with two outs and Brett Baty due up, but the third baseman struck out on three pitches to end the threat.

Baty went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts and the team finished 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position.

-Tomas Nido was responsible for the Mets’ lone run with a solo shot in the third. It was his second home run of the season and traveled 405 feet to left field.

-Starling Marte was ejected in the fourth inning after he struck out looking on a pitch on the outside corner of the plate. Disagreeing with the call made by home plate umpire Manny Gonzalez, Marte exchanged a few words with Gonzalez before returning to the dugout. As the outfielder was getting ready to take the field for the next half inning, Gonzalez ejected him.

While it appeared the strike three call during Marte’s at-bat was correct, Gonzalez did not have a great night behind the plate.

Game MVP: David Fry

Fry's two-run single in the first put the Mets in an immediate hole that they could not climb out of. Honorable mention: starter Ben Lively who went 5.2 innings and struck out seven.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets and Guardians continue their three-game set on Tuesday at 6:10 p.m. on SNY.

RHP Adrian Houser (0-3, 7.44 ERA) makes his first start since getting sent to the bullpen and will face former Met RHP Carlos Carrasco (2-4, 5.16 ERA).