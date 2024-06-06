Mets' offense 'did a helluva job,' finally starting to click all at once

For the first time since mid-April, the Mets swept a three-game series culminating in a 9-1 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday.

They did it mostly through their offense, banging out 37 hits and 23 runs over the three games as the entire lineup has finally started to click all at once.

On Wednesday, the big bopper was the recently acquired catcher Luis Torrens who hit two home runs as the No. 9 hitter. The homers were Torrens’ first as a Met and the second time in his career that he hit a pair of dingers in the same game.

Torrens also had a big two-run double in the first game of the series on Monday, which makes him 3-for-10 with three extra-base hits and a 1.364 OPS since joining New York.

“It’s a great opportunity for me. It feels so great to be here with the New York Mets and [I’m] just [trying to] take advantage of that,” Torrens said.

Not only did the 28-year-old display his offensive capability, but the catcher also showed off his defensive chops by unleashing his cannon of an arm and throwing out a runner trying to steal second base, as he did on Monday.

Torrens also proved he’s able to call a great game by catching Luis Severino’s eight innings of one-run ball, which he said made his job “super easy today.”

“I didn’t shake much [today] so he called great pitches,” Severino said about his battery mate. “He’s got a great bat, he can hit, he can throw guys out at second base. I think he deserves to be here.”

Aside from Torrens, the Mets also got contributions up and down the lineup and even put together a six-run sixth inning. They finished with 11 hits on Wednesday after getting 13 hits on Tuesday and another 13 on Monday. For the first time this season, it seems that the entire lineup is red-hot.

No one is hotter at the plate than Francisco Lindor who had two more hits on Wednesday, including a home run, and is hitting .429 (12-for-28) with two home runs over his last seven games. After a very rough start to the season, the shortstop has raised his batting average to .235 with a .712 OPS. He’s also second on the team in home runs (10) and tied for first in RBI (31).

“I thought the offense did a helluva job, one through nine,” manager Carlos Mendoza said.

He continued: “It’s important to continue to win series, obviously these three games here, get some momentum going to a big event in London. Two important games against the Phillies, against a really good team. But for us to come here and get the sweep, there’s some good momentum going.”

Of course, part of the reason New York won on Wednesday was Severino’s excellence on the mound. The right-hander went eight innings, allowed seven hits and one run, and struck out four while walking none.

He left the game after 92 pitches, but if it wasn’t for a difficult eighth inning where he threw 20 pitches and gave up three straight hits to start the frame, allowing the only run of the day on a sacrifice fly, Mendoza said he “100 percent’ would’ve sent his right-hander back out there for the ninth.

“Right now I’m pitching to win,” Severino said. “Sometimes when I got to two strikes on a guy before I was thinking ‘oh I need to strike out this guy,’ so right now I’m just thinking if I throw this pitch here it’s gonna be a soft contact and then it’s gonna be an out. So for me, just focusing on, to win the game, I have to make good pitches to get through five, six innings.”

He did more than that on Wednesday to get his fourth win of the season and wasn’t fazed at all by the hour-and-25-minute rain delay.

“I was cool with everything. I’m not a guy who has to follow like a routine and then something happens and it messes my night up. I’m a guy who whatever happens, I’ll be ready when the game starts,” Severino said.

Now the Mets must take the momentum they’ve earned across the pond as they get ready to face the NL East-leading Philadelphia Phillies in MLB’s London Series this weekend.

If they play the way they did against the Nationals, New York could leave jolly old London town with more than just a few souvenirs.

“[We’ve won] three games in a row and we got a chance to win four so that’s huge for us. I was telling the guys that when we combine hitting and pitching at the same time it’s huge for us so I feel like if we can do this, it’s not gonna happen every day, but we have this mentality now that we have to go out there and give 100 percent every time,” Severino said.