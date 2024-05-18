Mets' offense comes alive but Edwin Diaz blows another lead in 10-9 loss to Marlins in extra innings

Edwin Diaz blew a four-run ninth inning as the Mets fell to the Marlins, 10-9, in extra innings on Saturday afternoon in Miami.

Here are the takeaways...

-With the Mets up 9-5 in the ninth, Diaz was called upon to pitch in a non-save situation. After blowing two straight save situations, it seemed like a good time to get the All-Star closer right especially since he was warming up when the score was closer in the eighth.

Unfortunately, Diaz would blow his third game in a row, punctuated by a three-run homer to Josh Bell to tie the game at 9-9. Diaz has now given up seven runs over his last 2.1 innings pitched.

-After failing to score in the top of the 10th, the Marlins pushed across the winning run when Otto Lopez hit an RBI single off Jorge Lopez to take the series against the Mets with one game to go.

-Before losing the lead in the ninth, the Mets were in good shape. They had a 7-2 lead in the seventh and a 9-5 lead in the ninth thanks to their offense. Manager Carlos Mendoza changed the Mets lineup for Saturday's game and it paid off as the Mets put up 15 hits and scored nine runs, the most they've scored since April 19.

Brandon Nimmo, who made his first start after missing the last two games with a stomach bug, hit third for the first time since 2019. He went 1-for-4 with three runs scored. He later left the game after experiencing some cramping in the lower half of his body, Mendoza said after the game.

Francisco Lindor took over leadoff duties and went 0-for-4 but drove in a run and scored a run.

-Six Mets had multi-hit games. J.D. Martinez and Mark Vientos had two hits with both combining to drive in three runs. Starling Marte had a team-high three hits while Jeff McNeil, Tomas Nido and Pete Alonso also contributed two hits.

-The two big innings came in the fifth when the Mets scored four thanks to two-run singles by Harrison Bader and McNeil.

With the score 7-5, the Mets put up two runs in the ninth inning after three doubles from Nimmo, Martinez and Marte.

-Luis Severino was good and bad in Saturday's start.

Severino gave up the early 2-0 lead after a Nick Gordon double in the second and a Jazz Chisholm Jr. solo homer in the third, but he settled down to pitch into the seventh but he would not be able to finish it as three more runs would score on the right-hander.

Severino pitched 6.2 innings (95 pitches/60 strikes), giving up five runs on six hits, three walks and struck out three batters.

Game MVP: Josh Bell

Even though the Marlins were threatening Bell's clutch three-run shot with one out in the ninth allowed for Miami to steal the win.

Highlights

What's next

The Mets finish their three-game series with the Marlins on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m.

Sean Manaea (2-1, 3.05 ERA) will be on the mound for the Mets as they look to avoid the sweep and Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 5.96 ERA) will take the bump for the Marlins.