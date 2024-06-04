Mets Notes: Mark Vientos makes big impact, Tylor Megill overcomes lack of command

Since he was called up from Triple-A Syracuse less than three weeks ago, Mark Vientos has rewarded the Mets' for their faith and given manager Carlos Mendoza every reason to keep penciling him in at third base each game.

On Monday night in Washington, Vientos added his fifth home run of the season, and fourth in his last 13 starts, as part of a 2-for-3 day with two walks in the Mets’ 8-7 win over the Nationals.

For his manager, the positives are evident.

“Conviction, on-time, ready for the pitches in the strike zone. Don’t try to do too much because when he’s short to the ball and he’s putting that barrel on that baseball, the impact is real,” he said Monday.

“Not chasing [in his third at-bat with runners on second and third] got to 3-0 by laying off some tough pitches and he ended up walking so he’s thinking small thee in that situation, don’t try to do too much,” Mendoza continued. “And the way he’s controlling the strike zone, it’s pretty impressive.”

The 24-year-old, who saw his OPS rise to 1.070 through 66 plate appearances this campaign, said improving his plate discipline and swinging at pitches in the zone was one of his “main focuses” last offseason.

“For sure think I could still get better at that, but you gotta take it day by day, keep practicing,” he said.

“It starts in the [batting] cage and taking it very seriously, even with flips,” Vientos continued. “Flips, as easy as it is sometimes we take it off and we’ll just swing at anything that [they’re] throwing. And if a guys flipping the ball 20 mph, imagine a guy [throwing it] 90-something in the game. I take it seriously as soon as I step in the cage and tell myself to swing at strikes and swing at what you want to swing at.”

Vientos said he takes that mentality to each of the steps in the process to batting practice and hitting off a pitching machine to “ramp up the difficulty.”

Contributions from unexpected places

In Monday's win, in addition to Vientos' solid night, the Mets got three hits and an RBI from the newly added Jose Iglesias and a big two-out, two-RBI double from Louis Torrens.

“Very encouraging, guys will continue to get opportunities,” Mendoza said. “We have a very good group there, they continue to grind and good to see Vientos, good to see Iglesias, Louis with another good game.

“But yeah, everybody’s gonna contribute. It’s gonna take a lot of people to continue to get wins and hopefully get on a roll here.”

Iglesias, who is getting his first shot back in the majors after not appearing at all last year, sees ways to contribute to winning in many ways.

“It’s so many ways that you can contribute to a team, not necessarily with the bat or the defense, it's the energy and keep pushing the teammates and supporting them,” he said “It’s also about vibe. It’s a long season, we’re gonna fail, we’re gonna succeed. We gotta stay as positive, and continue to work each and every day. That’s all we can control.”

Vientos, who had his locker next to Iglesias at spring training, couldn’t help but smile when talking about how “excited” the veteran was to be back in the big leagues and what he’s done to help him grow as a ballplayer.

"I gotta give him a lot of credit. When I was down in Syracuse, he was one of the mentors, the guys in my ear, helping me out through the way. And telling me how to play the game the right way.

“Guy's done it at the best for 13 years in the league he knows the game, he knows what it takes to be a 10-year big leaguer. So, honestly, every time he speaks I’m al ears."

The best piece of advice Vientos received from Iglesias: “Trust. Trust in your ability. That was one of the things he preached to me. He was like, ‘You got it, now just go out there and be you.’”

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill (38) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Nationals Park. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tylor Megill fights through command issues

Ahead of Tylor Megill’s start on Monday, his manager laid out a pretty simple recipe for his success over his last two outings that saw him strike out 16 while allowing two earned runs over 12 innings.

“Getting ahead of hitters, staying on the attack, using all of his pitches,” Mendoza said before the game. “I thought the cuter against lefties, the split is becoming a really good pitch for him. And the combination of the velo, the cuter, the split, it makes him a tough at-bat.

“But it starts with getting ahead and staying on the attack, that’s the biggest thing and we’ve seen that the past few outings for him.”

On the night, Megill failed to throw a first-pitch strike to eight of the first 12 hitters he faced and fell behind 2-0 to five of those batters.

“He struggled today, you know,” Mendoza said. “He got behind hitters, didn’t get strike one the way he wants it, we want it. It was a struggle for him. The command of his pitches, they made him work. Had to battle for five innings.”

Megill lasted just 5.0 innings in Washington, surrendering five runs (four earned) on seven hits with three walks and four strikeouts with just 49 strikes on 87 pitches.

“Not great,” Megill said when asked to evaluate his start. “Threw a lot of pitches, fell behind there in the fourth and the fifth in counts early and gave them good leverage for some hitting pitches.

“Threw a lot of good pitches that got hits and then threw some, as well, that weren’t as great that got hits.”

Megill did get ahead on four of the six batters he faced in the fourth but was stung for three runs, two of which came on a Joey Gallo home run to right. He was less successful in the fifth when he walked back-to-back batters to force in a run.

“It’s just one of those starts where command isn’t there and you’re just trying to grind through it, make quality pitches,” Megill said. “Obviously falling behind 2-0 isn’t really a good thing so you’re trying to be precise still where you’re hitting the zone because they’re swinging. Just need to stay ahead of hitters and not get behind and make my life harder.”

The right-hander threw a first-pitch strike to just eight of the 25 batters he faced but managed to hand over a lead to the bullpen.

Megill said he just needed to “execute a little better” and throw his offspeed pitches in the zone for “good quality pitches.”

“Felt like the stuff was there, but obviously, early on in the fourth and the fifth, wasn’t laying in the curveball, was getting behind on it and it was taking off up,” he said. “Besides that, felt like I still attacked hitters, they put the ball in play and that’s kinda what their thing is.

“... Just gotta be a little better in the bigger moments, gotta be better with execution.”