Mets Notes: J.D. Martinez ‘feeling good’ ahead of debut; DJ Stewart’s role moving forward

Here are the latest Mets notes as the regular season rolls on...

J.D. Martinez’s ‘feeling good’ ahead of debut

After a long ramp up to get ready to join the big-league team, Martinez is officially set to make his Mets debut in Friday night's series opener against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The veteran slugger experienced lower back soreness during his process and was shut down for some time after undergoing a cortisone shot.

After successfully making it through a handful of minor-league appearances, Martinez is finally feeling good ahead of his orange and blue debut.

“I made it,” he said. “It was one of those things where it was frustrating on everyone’s end. It was just about getting in enough time down there, and we maybe tried to rush back a little bit, so it was one of those things let's get it taken care of now so we can move forward.

"It’s exciting, though, anytime you get to go out and play in a big-league stadium in front of fans again that’s always exciting. I don’t care how long you’ve been doing it for it’s fun and there’s nothing like playing ball up here.”

Protection, protection, protection

The addition of Martinez in the middle of things is only going to make this already solid Mets lineup even stronger moving forward.

As expected, the 36-year-old is slotted in the fifth spot in the lineup as the Mets' designated hitter behind slugger Pete Alonso, who currently sits fourth in the league with seven home runs on the season.

“I’m not going to lie, it feels good,” Carlos Mendoza said. “Having the lineup and writing his name on the paper is definitely a good feeling, but at the same time I don’t think it’s fair to put that pressure on him, he’s just going to make our lineup even deeper.”

Martinez, who cracked 33 homers and drove in 103 runs last season with the Dodgers, knows exactly what his job is for this group.

"It's a good lineup," he said. "I think protection does help in a lineup, so i'm just looking to come in and fit in and just be there to protect the guys and hopefully drive guys in."

New York Mets outfielder DJ Stewart rounds the bases after hitting a two RBI double against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Citi Field / John Jones - USA TODAY Sports

DJ Stewart's role

With Martinez now officially on the roster and locked into the DH spot on most days, that'll lead to a bit of a decreased role for Stewart moving forward.

While his playing time will certainly take a bit of a dip, Mendoza still expects the slugger to play a part on this team, which is why he stuck around and infielder Zack Short was DFA'd.

In addition to providing a left-handed hitting bat off the bench, the skipper said that Stewart could see time in both corner outfield spots and he'd be comfortable with him backing up Alonso at first base in certain situations as well.

The club is also going to take things day by day with Martinez's back, and he may need some days off every now and then, so there will be plenty of opportunity for the 30-year-old moving forward.

After a hitless start to the season, Stewart has rebounded nicely and settled into a nice groove at the plate, posting five extra base-hits and a .816 OPS in 16 games.