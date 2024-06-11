Mets Notes: Carlos Mendoza updates plans for Edwin Diaz, Christian Scott

The Mets are back from London as they begin a six-game homestand on Tuesday with the Miami Marlins in town for three games.

Prior to Tuesday’s game, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza provided updates on a couple of notable Mets on the mend in Edwin Diaz and Kodai Senga, and also touched on what the current plan is with starter Christian Scott.

While Francisco Alvarez was activated off the IL on Tuesday ahead of the series, the plan for Diaz is to have him reinstated on Thursday, the first day he’s eligible to return. Diaz was placed on the 15-day IL on May 29 with a right shoulder impingement.

“He threw a bullpen today, looked pretty good, I was there,” said Mendoza. “Off tomorrow and then the plan is to activate him on Thursday when he’s eligible.”

Aside from the status of Alvarez and Diaz, another big question for the Mets as they returned from London was what the future held for Scott, who was sent down to Triple-A Syracuse prior to the trip to keep him pitching on a normal basis.

For now, though, the plan is for Scott to stay with Syracuse, and the Mets will stick with a five-man rotation, at least for the time being.

“We’re still having conversations, but with all the off days we have coming up, we feel like a five-man rotation is what’s best for us moving forward. He threw 5.0 innings the other day, he’s scheduled to pitch tomorrow again, and we’ll see him back.”

After having extended time off around the London series, the Mets also have off days on June 20, June 24, and June 27.

Kodai Senga throwing off the mound

While the Mets were in London, Senga stayed behind and was seen throwing in the Citi Field outfield on Sunday.

According to Mendoza, Senga is back to throwing from the mound, which is a good sign as he looks to return some time after the All-Star break.

“Threw a bullpen on Sunday, was off yesterday, long toss today. The plan is for him to throw another bullpen either tomorrow or the next day, and then we’ll continue his progression,” Mendoza said. “But now that he’s getting on the mound, that’s a good sign.”