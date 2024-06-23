Mets Notes: Carlos Mendoza gives updates on Christian Scott, Kodai Senga, and Starling Marte

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza spoke to reporters Sunday prior to the team's game against the Chicago Cubs and gave updates on Christian Scott, Kodai Senga, and Starling Marte.

Since heading back to Syracuse after a quick stint in the majors, Scott has pitched to a 2.08 ERA with 16 strikeouts and only three walks over 13.0 innings. Last time out on June 18, he allowed just one run on six hits over 4.1 IP against Rochester.

"He's down in Triple-A, obviously there'll be a conversation now once we get through the off day on Thursday, and there's a good chance that he'll meet the team here at some point," Mendoza said.

Following the Mets upcoming two-game series against the Yankees, they'll get Thursday off, and then play 17 games in 17 days through July 14. Mendoza noted they'll likely go back to a six-man pitching rotation, and said that Tylor Megill will remain in the rotation and will "go the next time through." As for Scott, the Mets will make a decision after the off days this week.

"Yeah we'll see obviously, day to day, a lot can happen between now and whenever we have to make that decision, but he's in play," Mendoza said. "Like I said, we'll start having these conversations once we get through the off days here."

When asked about making decisions between guys like Scott and Jose Butto, Mendoza said it's tough, but a good thing to have "depth pieces" like them ready to contribute.

"Those are tough decisions obviously," Mendoza said. "Some of the conversations that we're having, because like you said, they're performing. And they performed when they were here, but we also got guys here that are a huge part of this team. It's good to have those depth pieces and they will continue to contribute here to this team. We'll have those conversations and they'll be ready to go when we call them up."

Kodai Senga feeling good after live BP

Senga faced live batters for the first time Sunday at the team facility in Port St. Lucie, as Mendoza gave a positive update on the right-hander and what the plan for him is going forward.

"Yeah, he threw 22 pitches down in Florida, came out well, used all of his pitches, said he felt really good," Mendoza said. "So he'll fly back to New York and meet the team on Tuesday. And then we'll see where we're at for another potential live BP toward the end of the week."

Senga isn't expected to make his return to the mound until after the All-Star break, but his first live session appeared to be a step in the right direction.

Latest on Starling Marte's knee

Mendoza told reporters on Saturday that Marte will undergo testing on his right knee when the team returns to New York, after the outfielder left the game in the bottom of the second inning due to soreness. Marte has been dealing with the issue over the past few weeks, but the team is unsure if it will require a stint on the IL.

The manager gave another update on Marte's status Sunday, noting that he "feels better" and is hopeful he can return to the lineup soon.

"Yeah, waiting, talked to him, feels better," Mendoza said. "But yeah, we'll see what we got, if he's a player for us today or not. And then we'll take an image tomorrow when we get to New York."

"Look we don't want to pick too soon here, we want to make sure that we take a look at him, see what we're dealing with and then we'll make a decision moving forward. So we just gotta wait."

Mendoza added on Marte's importance to the team: "A lot, because he brings so much to the table offensively, baserunning, defensively, his arm, everything. Hitting fifth in the lineup, getting huge hits when needed. He's a really good player. Hopefully there's nothing serious here and we can get him back in the lineup soon."