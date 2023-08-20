Mets Notebook: Daniel Vogelbach credits confidence during power surge: ‘I know what type of hitter I am’

The Mets’ Daniel Vogelbach feels all right against right-handed pitching.

The lefty-swinging Vogelbach says he has remained confident throughout a difficult season and is now enjoying his best power surge of the year. His grand slam in Saturday’s 13-2 win in St. Louis marked his third home run over a seven-game stretch.

“I feel like I know what type of hitter I am and what I’ve done against right-handed pitching my whole career,” Vogelbach said Saturday night. “It just doesn’t go away.”

Vogelbach, who hit a career-high 30 home runs during an All-Star season in 2019, only managed two in his first 47 games this year. The designated hitter slugged 18 homers last year over 130 games between the Pirates and Mets.

Saturday’s slam was the 10th home run of 2023 for Vogelbach. He entered Sunday hitting .237 off righties this season, which is about in line with his .238 career against them.

“You have stretches where you don’t hit well and you have stretches where you struggle, but if you stay the course, you’ll come back to life,” Vogelbach said. “I feel like I just started to put some games together here.”

The 30-year-old entered Sunday without a hit in 14 at-bats against left-handed pitchers in 2023 and has batted just .130 versus lefties in his career.

Vogelbach provided a second-half spark for the Mets last season, hitting .255 with six home runs after the team acquired him before that trade deadline. He hopes to continue his hot hitting for the remainder of 2023.

“A lot can happen in a month and a half,” Vogelbach said.

MARTE MAKING PROGRESS

Starling Marte is scheduled to see the doctor Monday, two weeks after the speedy outfielder went on the injured list with a groin strain.

“He’s progressing slowly but surely,” manager Buck Showalter said before Sunday’s game against the Cardinals.

Marte has also missed time this season with migraine headaches. The 34-year-old made the All-Star team last season but is hitting just .248 with five home runs this year.

Last week, Showalter said the Mets had not reached a point where they would consider shutting down Marte for the year. Marte also said he wants to return this season.

“I want to be back on the field,” Marte said last week. “I want to be there with my teammates and my friends and to be able to do the best thing I can possibly do — which is go out there and contribute to the team.”

GARRETT RECALLED

The Mets added an arm to their bullpen before Sunday’s game, recalling Reed Garrett from Triple-A Syracuse.

To make room on the roster, the Mets sent down fellow reliever Vinny Nittoli, whom they had brought up before Saturday’s game. Nittoli, 32, pitched two innings Saturday, allowing one run.

Garrett, 30, has allowed 10 runs in seven innings with the Mets, who claimed him off waivers from Baltimore in June.