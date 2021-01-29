Mets not talking to Rockies about trading for Nolan Arenado: report

Nolan Arenado near on deck circle with helmet on from chest up

With the Colorado Rockies reportedly discussing a trade that would send Nolan Arenado to the St. Louis Cardinals, the Mets are not involved in any discussions with the Rockies about the star third baseman, reports Joel Sherman of The New York Post.

The above is not a surprise due to a number of factors.

First, Arenado is due $199 million over the next six seasons, which is an enormous sum for a player entering his age-30 season.

Second, the Mets remain engaged with both Trevor Bauer and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Third, the Mets are also expected to attempt to ink Francisco Lindor and Michael Conforto to long-term extensions before Opening Day.

Add it all up and Arenado and his huge contract -- at least at the moment -- seems like a less than ideal fit for the Mets.

Things could always change, but it's hard to see how Arenado would fit in Queens unless the Mets' current plans as it pertains to external free agents and possible extensions for their own players all go up in smoke.