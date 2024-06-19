Mets not surprised by comeback win over Rangers: 'I never felt like we were out of that game'

Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Rangers was not the first time the Mets had to come from behind to claim victory during their seven-game winning streak, but this was perhaps the most impressive.

After Luis Severino gave up six runs in five innings to put the Mets behind by four runs, the team could have easily taken it easy and looked towards Wednesday's series finale. They've already won six games in a row and have re-inserted themselves into the wild card picture.

But this Mets team wasn't having any of it.

Brandon Nimmo got one run back in the sixth with a solo homer, and then the Mets scratched across another run on a fielder's choice in the seventh. Francisco Alvarez's two-run double in the eighth tied things at 6-6 before Pete Alonso's go-ahead double in the ninth helped the Mets to their seventh win in a row.

"I think it's special. I love the way the guys are playing right now," Nimmo said of the team's play after the game. "I love the way they are responding to adversity. Every bit of us could've just rolled over and been like 'We're playing good baseball, we'll get 'em some other time tomorrow'. But the guys stayed on it and kept fighting till the very end."

"I never felt like we were out of that game. I think that was the feeling for everybody," manager Carlos Mendoza said of the deficit. "We got down 6-2 and long ways to go. And we felt good. And then Nimmo go out there and hits that homer and we felt good about this one, let’s keep going."

A big part of that attitude has been the play of the offense of late. In the two games prior to Tuesday's win, the Mets scored in double digits and even clobbered 22 hits on Monday.

There's a confidence building in the lineup and it starts with every hitter's at-bats.

"We’re just having super high-quality at-bats up and down the lineup. We’re not giving any easy outs away doing a great job of staying disciplined," Alonso explained. "Regardless of the deficit, we’re just looking to put together quality at-bats and just chip away. Those big innings are tough to come by, we’re just looking to put as many quality at-bats as we can."

But it's not just the offense that has catapulted the Mets to be winners in eight of their last 10 games, it's been a complete team effort.

Although Severino wasn't effective, the first-year Met kept the team in the game and the bullpen tandem of Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett kept the Rangers off the board so New York could chip away.

And then, Edwin Diaz picked up his seventh save, his second since his return from the IL and his third consecutive scoreless outing.

Each aspect has fed the others and it has led to this "special" stretch in the 2024 Mets season.

"We feel very together. We are playing happy. Everyone is happy," Alvarez said of the team's mood of late. "Our clubhouse - we are very happy here. We have fun, we go out there, it's great the players that I'm with."

"I think it’s a really special place we’re in right now," Nimmo said. "Everyone is pulling for each other. We’re trying to be there for each other. It’s that fight, like, you’re just trying to stay in the fight all game and be relentless and never give up. I love that, I’m all about it."

The Mets will continue to extend their winning streak to eight when they take on the Rangers once again in their series finale on Wednesday night.