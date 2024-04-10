Mets not concerned with inability to hold runners so far this season

Amidst the Mets' 6-5 loss to the Braves on Tuesday night was a familiar sight.

The Braves -- specifically Ronald Acuna Jr. -- stole three bases on New York on Tuesday and it's a troubling trend of base-stealing on the Mets. At one point, the Mets allowed 21 stolen bases in 96 innings, 50 percent more than any other team, per MLB.com's Anthony DiComo. The Mets are also the only team to not catch a runner stealing this season.

While that seems concerning, the Mets are keeping it all in perspective.

"We’ve been playing some teams with elite speed," manager Carlos Mendoza said after the game. "And here we are facing one of the best base-stealers in the game in Acuna. We’ll continue to work on it."

Mendoza said he's not concerned with the lack of catching base-stealers, but when asked if the issue is with the pitchers or catchers, the first-year skipper said it was a combination of both.

"We have to continue to hold the ball, mixing our looks, slide steps and things like that," he explained. "It was a priority of this team in spring training. We saw good results but here we are getting tested in the early going."

Omar Narvaez, who was behind the plate on Tuesday, echoed his manager's sentiments.

"We’ve been facing a lot of teams that run a lot," Narvaez said. "Obviously, we have to be better but it’s not only for us, those teams will run on anybody."

Narvaez offered that one way to fix the Mets' problem is to keep hitters off the bases, and that nothing has changed in how he works behind the plate from last season.

Of the 21 stolen bases on the Mets, 11 of them have come with Narvaez behind the plate.

In the first few of weeks of the 2024 season, the Mets have faced three of the top 11 stolen base teams from last year -- the Cincinnati Reds, Milwaukee Brewers and Braves.

While Mendoza and Narvaez pointed to their opponents for the high number of stolen bases allowed, there may be something to it. The Reds (23) and the Brewers (17) are two of the top three base-stealing teams this year, while the Braves (6) ranked 13th. But they have Acuna, who had an MLB-leading 73 stolen bases in 2023.

Whether it's just the opponent or the Mets' inability to get runners out, we may not find out for a while. After their four-game series with Atlanta ends Thursday, they'll return home to take on the Kansas City Royals, who are currently sixth in the league with 12 stolen bases.

If the Mets want to have a successful 2024 campaign, limiting the stolen bases -- which have resulted in runs that decided games like Tuesday's -- should be a point of emphasis.