Mets non-tender RHP Robert Gsellman, Stephen Nogosek, Mark Payton

Robert Gsellman getting ready to throw a pitch in Mets' road uniform close crop

With the 8:00 p.m. deadline looming for MLB teams to tender contracts to pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players for the 2022 season, here's the latest from the Mets ...

8:24 p.m.

The Mets officially announced that RHP Robert Gsellman, RHP Stephen Nogosek, and OF Mark Payton have been non-tendered.

Meanwhile, the following players were tendered contracts for 2022: 1B Pete Alonso, INF Travis Blankenhorn, RHP José Butto, RHP Miguel Castro, INF/OF J.D. Davis, RHP Edwin Díaz, RHP Yennsy Díaz, INF Luis Guillorme, OF Khalil Lee, LHP Joey Lucchesi, RHP Seth Lugo, INF Ronny Mauricio, C Patrick Mazeika, INF/OF Jeff McNeil, RHP Tylor Megill, C Tomás Nido, OF Brandon Nimmo, RHP Adam Oller, LHP David Peterson, RHP Jake Reed, RHP Sean Reid-Foley, INF Dominic Smith, RHP Drew Smith, LHP Thomas Szapucki, INF Mark Vientos, RHP Trevor Williams and RHP Jordan Yamamoto.

7:13 p.m.

According to multiple reports, the Mets have non-tendered RHP Robert Gsellman, making him a free agent.

Gsellman, 28, pitched in just 17 games last season due to a torn lat. In six major league seasons, Gsellman has appeared in 176 games for the Mets, posting a 4.59 ERA over 350.2 innings.