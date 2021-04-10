Mets' Noah Syndergaard to throw live batting practice in Port St. Lucie on Saturday

Noah Syndergaard standing on field at spring training looking straight ahead close crop

Mets’ pitcher Noah Syndergaard will throw a live batting practice session on Saturday as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery, acting general manager Zack Scott said.

Scott said he liked what he saw from Syndergaard throughout spring training, and the right-hander continues to remain on track to return in June, around 15 months from when he had his procedure.

It was very positive watching him throw his bullpens in Port St. Lucie,” Scott said. “He's progressing well and his stuff has looked good when I've seen it. There's nothing throwing him off that June timetable.”

As far as the players currently on the active roster, Scott said he’s been satisfied with what he’s seen so far. Four games into the season is the definition of a small sample size, but he says the front office is always assessing to see where the team can improve.

“I don't have a set date in mind, but I think you come in with some kind of an idea based on the track records of players,” Scott said regarding when he starts to evaluate players. “So you always have that a little bit in the back of your mind. But a lot of us are watching every game, and evaluating things that look as expected or don't look as expected. So we can talk through those things if something doesn't match what was expected coming in. But I think it would be dangerous to say we're not going to pay attention for two months and then we'll re-assess.”

An off-day Friday allowed Thursday’s controversial ending to remain in the news cycle for another 24 hours, but Scott is ready to move on, saying “we’ll take the win any way we can get it… But we felt like we were in a good position even if [Michael] Conforto was called out, we’ve got Pete [Alonso] coming up with the bases loaded.”

For his part, Marlins manager Don Mattingly agreed, saying what’s done is done and there would be no retaliation on Saturday.