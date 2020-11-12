Mets' Noah Syndergaard takes another huge step as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery

Noah Syndergaard throwing Mets

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard continues to progress as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery, and the video Syndergaard posted on Thursday showed him taking a huge step.

In the video, Syndergaard is throwing indoors from the rubber. Watch it below:



On July 31, Syndergaard posted a video of himself throwing on flat ground in Florida,

having a catch with recent Mets draft pick J.T. Ginn -- who also recently underwent Tommy John surgery.

That Syndergaard has already advanced to throwing from the rubber almost certainly means that his rehab is on track.

Ordinarily, pitchers recovering from Tommy John throw from a short distance first, then longer distances, then the slope of the mound, and eventually the rubber.



While recovery from Tommy John surgery for pitchers usually ranges from 12-to-18 months, Syndergaard said on May 9 that he "fully" intends to be ready for Opening Day of 2021.

"I think this is the best time to [rehab] considering there is no baseball right now, but I fully intend to be ready for next Opening Day, but doing it in a smart way," Syndergaard said, according to the New York Post. "The rehab is 12-to-5 months and I see that as a competition."

SNY's Andy Martino had reported in March that a "reasonable expectation" for Syndergaard's return was Memorial Day of the 2021 season.

Syndergaard is set to become a free agent after the 2021 season unless the Mets extend him before then. And if Syndergaard's new Twitter bio is any indication, he would be open to staying with the Mets long-term.

"Dear Steve Cohen, Hi, I'm Noah," the bio begins. "Some ppl call me Thor. I'm a Met, working out in Florida, and I just want to win for Mets fans just like you."