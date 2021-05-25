Mets' Noah Syndergaard exits second rehab start for 'precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness'

New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard spring training 2021

Noah Syndergaard pitched one scoreless inning for the St. Lucie Mets on Tuesday night, but his night came to an end much sooner than expected.

The Mets had previously said that plan for Syndergaard on Tuesday was to pitch four-to-five innings as he made his second start in his recovery from Tommy John Surgery. But after ending his scoreless first inning with a strikeout, he didn’t take the mound again.

The team later announced that Syndergaard was removed from the game "for precautionary reasons due to right elbow soreness."

Syndergaard reportedly hit 94-95 mph on the radar gun, while also mixing in some offspeed pitches.



He made his first start for St. Lucie last Wednesday, tossing four scoreless innings.

The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last March after experiencing discomfort in his elbow before 2020 spring training was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.