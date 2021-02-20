Mets' Noah Syndergaard and Dodgers' Trevor Bauer trade barbs on Twitter

Two of the best pitchers in the National League are also two of the most prolific tweeters in baseball, and they squared off in a war of words on Friday.

Noah Syndergaard fired the opening salvo when he joked about Trevor Bauer opting not to sign with the Mets.

Bauer, at first, appeared to take the high road, wishing Syndergaard well in his rehab.

After spending some time digging up some of Syndergaard’s old Instagram comments, however, Bauer went after the right-hander for some previous interactions he had with fans.

The back-and-forth-continued with tweets about digging holes and flying drones, but suffice it to say Marcus Stroman summed up the evening Twitter beef perfectly.