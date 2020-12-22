Mets, Noah Syndergaard avoid arbitration with deal for 2021 season: report

Noah Syndergaard throwing Mets

The Mets and Noah Syndergaard avoided arbitration and settled for a $9.7 million deal, according to USA TODAY's Bob Nightengale.

It's good that both sides got the deal done so Syndergaard can truly focus on his rehab back from Tommy John surgery. Manager Luis Rojas said last week that Syndergaard was "on schedule or maybe a little bit ahead of schedule," which is obviously great news.

Syndergaard is already throwing off the slope of a mound, and he himself posted a video last month throwing from the rubber.

While Syndergaard did say he fully intends to be available on Opening Day, the Mets will be sure to be cautious. A June target date would be the safer bet here, though there is also no guarantee the season starts on time due to the coronavirus pandemic still serving a problem.

However, "Thor" is set contract-wise and the Mets are hoping that 2018 version of himself can be on the bump when he finally makes his return.